Ricky Starks Breaks Silence On WWE NXT Name Change To Ricky Saints

On the February 18, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, Ricky Starks officially signed his contract with the brand, debuting his new WWE ring name—Ricky Saints.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Saints addressed the name change and reassured fans that, while his name is different, his identity remains the same:

“It’s as close as you’re going to get to Starks. I like the name. I know a lot of people are going to be…it’s going to take time for them to get used to it. I respect that they care so deeply about me that they rebel against the name change. But at the same time, I am a product of New Orleans, first and foremost, and I want to pay respect to that as well.”

Saints emphasized that the new name represents the best of both worlds, allowing him to honor his New Orleans roots while continuing his rise in WWE:

“I think this is the best of both worlds and that means a lot to me. Obviously I think it’s cool to have a piece of home with me. And the person doesn’t change. I’m still that guy, so it is what it is.”

With his NXT in-ring debut set for next week, Ricky Saints is ready to make an impact under his new moniker, while staying true to the charisma and style that made him a star.