Ricky Starks Comments On Refusing To Be Embarrassed In AEW Rivalry With Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks is absolutely certain how he’s going to approach Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

And he refuses to be embarrassed while doing so.

During a recent Bleacher Report interview, “Absolute” Ricky Starks spoke about his rivalry with Chris Jericho and the J.A.S., as well as how he refuses to be embarrassed during it.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he refuses to be embarrassed in his feud with Chris Jericho and wants to show the weak points of the JAS: “Well, I think, for me, it’s a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed. And I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho. On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself.”

On how he wants a second chance at Jericho to prove he can outsmart him: “I am actually really focused on making sure that I outsmart Chris, at all costs. So I think getting a second chance at that type of redemption is what I’m looking forward to.”

On how Chris Jericho doesn’t impress him: “I’m not impressed. I don’t see anything that everyone else sees. Maybe, actually, you know, I see a little bit of it, but not enough to impress me. And, in the great words of Shania Twain, ‘That don’t impress me much.'”

