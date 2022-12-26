Ricky Starks Comments on Regrets He Has About CM Punk, His Rivalry With Chris Jericho

AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened. Here are the highlights from the interview:

On how he is always trying to improve, adding that he wishes he could have faced off with CM Punk:

“I did have a little bit of an issue where…iron sharpens iron at the end of the day. I don’t care about, ‘Oh, you put on a banger of a match with so and so,’ that’s cool and all, but baby, I’m trying to learn. I’m trying to progress. I don’t want to be the same Ricky that I was last week. I want to be a more improved version of myself. I was disappointed that, in my whole two years in AEW, I only had a match with Sting, and even then, that was a bit of a slow burn. I was disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to wrestle (CM) Punk because, in my head, as you saw with the promo with Max, I can stand, shoulder to shoulder with these people.”

On his new feud with Chris Jericho:

“In Max’s situation, I can stand over him. Now that Jericho has stepped into the fray, I’m ready. I’m not scared, I’m not nervous. As you can see on Dynamite, I took it to Jericho and I had no problems with that because I’m so confident in myself at this point. I’ve been doing it since 2011, I should know exactly who I am and what I’m about. The progression I’m about to go through, in such a short span, is going to be wild.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



