Ricky Starks Is One Of Many AEW Stars Who Have Attracted WWE Interest

When their contracts expire, Ricky Starks and other AEW stars seem to have options.

Starks has been absent from AEW television for some months, last appearing on the March 30 episode of AEW Collision. He suffered an injury scare, which resulted in Top Flight losing the match that was initially scheduled to be won by Starks and Big Bill. Starks maintained that he had never been hurt and had no explanation for why AEW had not used him previously.

In previous interviews, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he would love to have Starks back. According to Fightful, the only offer Starks turned down in recent months was to split from Big Bill and feud with him. Starks did not believe that Big Bill losing a rivalry with him would help Bill. Instead, he preferred a peaceful split.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE sources have claimed that there is “certainly interest” in a number of AEW stars whose contracts are about to expire or who have been off television for some time, including Starks and Daniel Garcia.

It’s unknown when Starks’ AEW contract will expire or if the two sides have exchanged contact information. Starks has pals in WWE, including CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, thus many fans believe he will join them.