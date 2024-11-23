Ricky Starks Issues Statement About His Pro Wrestling Career At GCW Event

Ricky Starks, who has not wrestled since the February 7th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, made an appearance at Saturday’s Game Changer Wrestling Dream On event.

Starks cut a promo and stated the following:

“I think everybody wants a statement from Ricky Starks, huh? Well, the statement is I’m standing right here in the middle of a GCW ring. And I got a lot of things that I want to get off of my chest. But I want to say first and most importantly, damn, it feels good to be right here back in New Jersey. There was a time when I beat I’m a straight-edge superstar, and I won the Owen Hart tournament, and I came out here, and I talked to every single one of you. And before that, I sat in the back, biting my nails because I didn’t think that anybody would really accept absolute Ricky Starks. And man, Did you prove me wrong? And you proved me wrong one more time when I came down the escalator.

One thing about me, passion runs my blood, and I will be damned if I sit at home and I get frozen out. I’ll be damned if I sit at home and let my career dwindle. I am 34 years old. I’m healthy. I am goddamn good-looking. And most importantly, I am a generational superstar. I am in control every step of the way. I do what I want, I say what I want, I dress how I want. And if you don’t like that, you can kiss my black ass. One thing that is important about me, I’m going to come back to where I came from in the very beginning. And why not start in one of the hottest promotions right now, G-C-W.”