Ricky Starks on Being Compared to The Rock and Fans Saying He Tries To Be Like Him

AEW star Ricky Starks does not mind being compared to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Starks was recently interviewed by Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer, and during their conversation, Starks was asked about people drawing comparisons between himself and the former WWE Champion. Starks claims that some of the show’s viewers have even speculated that he is The Great One himself.

The comparisons, according to Starks, are a huge compliment. In addition, he disclosed the fact that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was his favorite wrestler.

“I really don’t [hate the comparison]. In fact, it’s a huge compliment to have,” Starks said. “I think there’s a misconception that I hate the comparison; I actually don’t. What I hate about the comparison sometimes is people say, ‘You steal the Rock. You try to be just like …’ And it’s like, I actually don’t.”

He continued, “The Rock was never … the Rock was no. 3 on my list of favorite wrestlers; Undertaker was no. 1. So when people try to discredit my talents because they think I’m trying to be someone else, that’s when I have an issue with it. Yesterday, I went to this event and people are like, ‘You remind me of …’ They always have to put an era of Rock on it for some reason, like ‘the Nation of Domination Rock’ or something like that. But then I get people who say, ‘You just remind me of a young Rock.’ And I go, ‘That’s really nice. That’s really cool,’ because at least that’s a connection that you have.”

During the two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage that will take place on Friday, Starks will compete against his former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs. This will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where Hobbs won in under 5 minutes against Starks.