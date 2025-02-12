Ricky Starks Pulled From Indie Event, Expected To Appear At WWE Vengeance Day

Former AEW star Ricky Starks made a shocking appearance on this week’s WWE NXT, delivering a bold promo in which he declared that if NXT is to be considered the pinnacle of professional wrestling, it needs a superstar of the future and the top free agent. Starks promised to make a major impact in his new home.

His debut came just days after being removed from AEW’s roster page on Monday, with reports confirming his release. Starks had reportedly informed AEW not to exercise the option on his contract, choosing to move on. Despite being healthy and eager to compete, AEW had not featured him on television for nearly a year.

All signs now point to Starks making an appearance at Vengeance Day this Saturday. Originally, he was scheduled to wrestle for Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (TCW) on the same night. However, the promotion has since announced that he will no longer be appearing.

Typically, WWE allows newly signed talent to fulfill prior indie bookings before officially joining the company. However, Starks being pulled from the event strongly suggests that he will be present at the upcoming premium live event (PLE) instead.

TCW released the following statement regarding his absence:

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Ricky Starks will not be in attendance on Saturday, February 15th at the Tannery Row Ale House. However, you can still expect the same incredible evening of Georgia’s premier star studded, action packed, family friendly, independent professional wrestling that TCW Live has to offer! We will see you at the matches!”

With momentum on his side, fans are eager to see what’s next for Starks as he officially begins his WWE journey.