Ricky Starks Quotes Kanye West In Post-Rampage Comments, Jade Cargill Modeling Photo, Mike Tyson/Lamar Jackson

-Ricky Starks commented on his appearance on this week’s AEW Rampage after the show. As seen during the show, Starks declared himself an entrant for the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament. He also acknowledged his pose during the promo segment on the show, a photo of which is included in the aforementioned post-show tweet. “My presence is a present,” he wrote, quoting a Kanye West song. Check out the photo and the tweet below.

My presence is a present pic.twitter.com/1I64m5DlTU — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 5, 2022

– Jim Ross snapped a photo backstage at the AEW Rampage show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night with boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson. “Good Ole’ J.R.” shared the photo via his official Twitter page, which you can view via the tweet embedded below.

Rampage will never be the same! ⁦@MikeTyson⁩ is always welcome in ⁦@AEW⁩! pic.twitter.com/cOBEXDRbfI — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 5, 2022

– Shane “Swerve” Strickland also shared a photo of himself backstage at an AEW taping with a celebrity. Featured below is a photo from the official Twitter feed of one-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions, “Swerve in our Glory,” which features him standing alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

– Finally, Jade Cargill shared a photo from her modeling catalog on her Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon. Check out “That B*tch” pictured below in a post from the official Twitter feed of the TBS Women’s Champion in AEW.