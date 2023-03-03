Ricky Starks Reflects On Teaming With Hobbs, Reacts To Him Winning Face Of Revolution Ladder Match

“Absolute” Ricky Starks recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview promoting the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event this weekend.

During the discussion, the rising AEW star spoke about teaming with Powerhouse Hobbs in the past and his thoughts on Hobbs emerging victorious in the 2023 AEW Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On teaming with Powerhouse Hobbs: “I think the time we had together was very valuable in the sense of it was very bootstrap and what I mean by that is me and (Powerhouse) Hobbs went out there and we did it on our own. We got what we wanted out there on our own, the people fell in love with us on our own, you get what I mean? And there’s a lot of that in my career and there’s a lot of that in Hobbs’ career too where we’re doing it on our own, we’re doing it by ourselves and I think that’s what people can appreciate the most. So taking that time and now utilizing it in a singles-type environment has only done us wonders.”

On how he is happy that Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution match: “I thought it was cool that he won (the Face of the Revolution Ladder match) in his hometown, finally. If I’m not mistaken, I wanna say that’s Hobbs’ second time, maybe third time, I’m not sure but it’s more than once. The other time, me and him were in the same match in Florida for Revolution where Wardlow won. So, it’s cool to see him now at that point and I think the time that we had together where he leaned on me for certain things and I leaned on him for certain things has only helped us grow exponentially.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.