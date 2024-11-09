Ricky Starks Returning To The Wrestling Ring After A Long Absence From AEW TV

Ricky Starks has not wrestled since the February 7th, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking with Joe Roderick of Claibs Online, Starks confirmed that he is still under contract with AEW but will return to the ring on November 24th for the Glory Pro Wrestling promotion.

Starks said, “Well, you know, I can’t be stuck at home for too much longer, I go stir crazy. I saw an opportunity with Kody Lane to come out and challenge for the title of course. I thought it was even a better idea because I used to actually live in St. Louis, I used to live in Melville of all places. So I thought it was a good way to make a return and also too, I’ve known Cody for quite a bit, he used to train here in Texas. I said, ‘Well, why not, why not just come back and test the grit against somebody that I’m very much familiar with.’”

