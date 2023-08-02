Ricky Starks Reveals Who In AEW He Is Friends With, Talks Fashion

A couple of the top performers in AEW have a flare for fashion.

“Absolute” Ricky Starks is one of them.

The AEW star recently spoke with Alicia Atout for an interview, during which he spoke about how he and MJF both have a strong relationship and a fondness for fashion.

“Max is probably gonna be mad at me, but I’m good friends with Max,” he said. “I remember when I first started at AEW, he would come up to me and be like, ‘What are you wearing? Why are your pants so tight?’ I said, ‘Max, are you kidding me dude? You’re wearing Ferragamo with your non-pressed dress pants and the off-beaten color. He was like, ‘Okay, okay. I was just asking.’ I love him because his style and my style are so funny. There was a point where me and him were having a battle, like, ‘Hey, this week, I wore my grandfather’s suit, so I think I win.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’ll give you that.’”

But who dresses best?

“Well honestly, it’s gonna be me, and I’ll tell you why,” Starks said. “Because I’ve seen this dude wear sweatpants and pump-up sneakers to a nice, classy event, and a tank top. He loves tank tops. So as far as I’m concerned, I am the winner, always, in and out of the ring. Right now, this is nothing. This is my workout outfit. I still look good.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.