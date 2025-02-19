Ricky Starks Says He Will Wrestle At WWE WrestleMania 42 If It’s In New Orleans

WWE is reportedly returning to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, with WrestleVotes first breaking the news. The company is believed to be planning an official announcement before WrestleMania 41 this April, with the Superdome expected to be the host venue.

If the reports are true, Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks) is already setting his sights on competing at the event. Speaking on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday night, Saints addressed his dream of wrestling in the Superdome, given his deep connection to the city.

“Absolutely, I would. We got New Orleans, supposedly rumored, right? WrestleMania next year in New Orleans. Did you read about that?… I heard about the rumor as well. If the rumor is true, that is my goal, to wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m gonna make it happen.”

Saints emphasized that whether he gets called up to the main roster soon or later, his presence in NXT will be felt in the meantime:

“Now, if that opportunity presents itself, I don’t know, a month from now, and then that’s the lead-up to it, I’m taking it. But, either way, if it’s a month or 12 months, whatever the case may be, the impact of me in NXT will be felt. There is no doubt about that.”

When asked if he needs to be on the WrestleMania 42 card, Saints responded with full confidence:

“Yes, it’s already happened, I’m already on it. When I watched Taker vs. John Cena (at WrestleMania 34), I said, ‘This will be the only time that I watch from a suite and this will be — the next time I’m here will be me wrestling at the Superdome.’ We talk about goals. Sure. That’s already a thing, that’s already happened. I’m just telling you in advance. That’s all.”

With WrestleMania 42 expected to return to his hometown, Saints is determined to secure his spot on the grandest stage of them all—a journey that could define his WWE career.