Ricky Starks Shares His Thoughts on MJF’s Financial Issues With AEW

AEW Star Ricky Starks commented on MJF’s financial issues with AEW during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

Starks said:

“My opinion on it? He wants more money, don’t we all? I mean, you know, people are due to their own feelings and their own experiences of a situation. Who am I to say that he’s right or wrong?”

“Well, I mean, you wouldn’t turn down a contract offer if you left employment, right? So I mean, I don’t have any issues with that. It’s the idea that because of where you came from, that you are automatically better than the other talent that is at the new place. That’s just not how it works and what happens is sometimes when you go into these places with that type of idea, you get exposed really quick when you get put up against somebody like myself, and it’s a huge stark contrast when that happens.”

