Ricky Starks Signs WWE NXT Contract, New Ring Name Revealed As ‘Ricky Saints’

During this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Ricky Starks made his signing with the brand official. While addressing the NXT audience, Starks was interrupted by Ethan Page and Wes Lee, adding immediate intrigue to his arrival.

The segment concluded with a surprising reveal—Starks’ new WWE name, Ricky Saints, as displayed on his contract. The name appears to pay homage to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, referencing the city’s NFL team, the New Orleans Saints.

