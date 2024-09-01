Ricky Starks Takes To X To Respond To Fans, Says “I Never Turned Down Anything”

Ricky Starks is sick of the buzz about him on social media.

The AEW star took to X on Sunday to directly respond to fans who claim his attitude has changed since being moved down the card in AEW.

“Literally anyone who is going to be pushed as a top champion needs to prove that they can handle the smaller things first,” one fan wrote. “The fact that his attitude when given the smaller opportunities was to pout and disagree with creative is the main reason why he didn’t get bigger shots.”

“Absolute” Ricky Starks took to X to respond to this user’s comments, writing, “Enough is enough.”

He added, “Usually I don’t even speak on this but it’s tired. I never turned down anything, EVER. Just stop.”