Ricky Starks To Celebrate FTW Championship Win At Fight For The Fallen

FTW Champion Ricky Starks has announced that he will have a championship celebration at AEW Fight for The Fallen tomorrow night on TNT.

Starks won the title from Brian Cage at Fyter Fest Night One on 7/14, kicking Cage out of the Team Taz stable. Cage has teased a possible interruption of the celebration tomorrow night.

Fight for The Fallen takes place from the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, NC. Here is the updated line up-

-Ricky Starks FTW Championship celebration

-Tony Khan to announce a future major event

-FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz

-Lance Archer defends IWGP United States Championship vs. Hikuleo

-Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Jungleboy vs. Private Party & Angelico

-No DQ Match: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (5 Labours of Jericho Chapter 2)

-10-Man Main Event: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Good Brothers) vs. Adam Page & The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver). Page and The Dark Order will receive future World Championship and World Tag Team Championship matches from Omega & Young Bucks if they win; but if they lose they are no longer able to receive a championship match