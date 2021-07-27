Ricky Starks To Celebrate FTW Championship Win At Fight For The Fallen

FTW Champion Ricky Starks has announced that he will have a championship celebration at AEW Fight for The Fallen tomorrow night on TNT.
Starks won the title from Brian Cage at Fyter Fest Night One on 7/14, kicking Cage out of the Team Taz stable. Cage has teased a possible interruption of the celebration tomorrow night.
Fight for The Fallen takes place from the Bojangles Arena in Charlotte, NC. Here is the updated line up-
-Ricky Starks FTW Championship celebration
-Tony Khan to announce a future major event
-FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz
-Lance Archer defends IWGP United States Championship vs. Hikuleo
-Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Jungleboy vs. Private Party & Angelico
-No DQ Match: Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (5 Labours of Jericho Chapter 2)
-10-Man Main Event: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Good Brothers) vs. Adam Page & The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver). Page and The Dark Order will receive future World Championship and World Tag Team Championship matches from Omega & Young Bucks if they win; but if they lose they are no longer able to receive a championship match
Let’s celebrate me as a great wrestler, teammate and overall genius!
Charlotte is special because of the Hornets so why not give the people something to look forward to for once!#AEWDynamite this Wed! 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/elel99ebiH
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) July 27, 2021
https://t.co/ljMq71Dm29 pic.twitter.com/7LJpRvRCEZ
— Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 27, 2021