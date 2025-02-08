Ricky Starks Wins DEFY Wrestling World Championship

On Friday, February 7th, DEFY Wrestling held its 8th-anniversary show, “Hundredth,” live from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The event was streamed on TrillerTV+.

The main event saw DEFY World Champion KENTA put his title on the line against AEW’s Ricky Starks. Starks has not been on AEW television in quite some time. That has not stopped him from impacting the independent wrestling scene lately.

Starks continued that momentum when he defeated KENTA in a hard-fought match to capture the DEFY World Championship, ending KENTA’s historic 615-day reign.