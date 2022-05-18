Ricky Steamboat Not Wrestling Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair will not be locking up one last time during Starrcast V weekend.

As we’ve noted, Flair is returning to the ring for one night only on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Final Match” event at the Nashville Fairgrounds. It’s been rumored that Steamboat would team with WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to take on Flair and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, but word now is that RNR will have to find a new partner.

In an update, Steamboat participated in a Highspots virtual signing on Tuesday night and confirmed that he was offered the return match with Flair, but he turned the opportunity down.

Steamboat noted that he was approached with the offer and he gave it serious thought for about a week, but at the end of the day, at his age, he did not want to return to the ring and not give fans what they expected out of The Dragon.

Steamboat recalled wrestling Chris Jericho for WWE and how he was younger and had been involved in daily training and coaching WWE talents. He received a “you still got it!” chant when he performed and he doesn’t want to “scar that phrase” now.