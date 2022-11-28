Ricky Steamboat Wins His First Match Since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling Event

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled in his first match since 2010 on November 27 at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon event.

He teamed up with FTR to take on Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). Prior to the match, Arn Anderson confirmed Nick Aldis, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as the third opponent.

Everyone tapped out after Steamboat and FTR locked in stereo Figure-Fours.

Below are several shots from the match: