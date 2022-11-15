Ricky Steamboat’s Comeback Included In Big Time Wrestling Thanksgiving Bundle On FITE TV

A new Big Time Wrestling streaming bundle has been announced, which includes the show that will feature the in-ring return of a 69 year old pro wrestling legend.

The Big Time Wrestling show scheduled for November 27, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina featuring the comeback match of WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be included in a streaming bundle offered by the promotion through FITE TV.

As noted, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will return to the ring at age 69 later this month in a six-man tag-team match. Steamboat will be joining forces with the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag-Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a partner to be announced.

FITE TV released the following details regarding the Big Time Wrestling Thanksgiving bundle:

Big Time Wrestling: Thanksgiving Bundle (3 shows) On November 25, 26 and 27th Big Time Wrestling is coming to FITE with a Thanksgiving Bundle of 3 shows at a great price of $24.99. Buying this bundle saves you $10 and gives you access to all three events – FTR vs Pillman Jr & Anderson from Webster Town Hall, FTR vs R’N’R from Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and the Return of the Dragon straight from the historical Dorton Arena.



Tune in, order today and enjoy all the 3 shows in 3 days during Thanksgiving!



*lineup subject to change

