Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again.

The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed.

Co-owner of Big Time Wrestling Steve Perkins told Sport Illustrated on Thursday that they are excited to bring a legend back to the ring in the form of Ricky Steamboat. “Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring,” Perkins said. “Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today.”

The last time Steamboat competed in the ring was in 2010, when he and his son Richie Steamboat faced off against The Dudebusters, which consisted of Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta, at an independent show. At a WWE house show in 2009, he competed in his final singles match, which was against Drew McIntyre.

After a hiatus of 15 years from the sport, Steamboat made his return to the ring at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, where he participated in a three-on-one handicap elimination match against Chris Jericho alongside Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka. The fans and those working for WWE were so impressed with Steamboat’s performance that it led to a singles match between Steamboat and Chris Jericho at the Backlash pay-per-view later that month. Jericho won the match. As a result of a back injury, Steamboat had previously retired in the year 1994.

At Starrcast V in July, Steamboat turned down the opportunity to participate in Ric Flair’s final match. Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade instead against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

You can check out Big Time Wrestling’s announcement below: