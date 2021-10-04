Ricochet Addresses His Current Position With WWE

During an appearance on the With Authority podcast, Ricochet talked about the 2021 WWE Draft and addressed his current position with the company:

“That’s exactly what I’m here waiting on right now. I haven’t really been doing much for the past five weeks. We’re just waiting, buying our time, waiting for the right moment and stuff. I’m super excited for the draft.

I’m gonna wait for that. I don’t really have a specific brand I’m hoping to be on. For me, wherever I land, I know that at that moment, I have to make an impact wherever I’m at. People all the time tell me, ‘I want to see you, I want to see you.’ I get that a lot, so I’m just waiting for my opportunity to strike, I guess. I’m ready to make an impact.”