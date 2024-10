Although there have already been rumors of Samantha Irvin joining her fiancée Ricochet in AEW, that does not appear to be the case.

That is, if you believe Ricochet himself.

The AEW star, who himself parted ways with WWE in recent months, took to X to address the rumors on Monday.

“Haha, she’s not coming to AEW,” Ricochet wrote via X. “You can all rest easy.”