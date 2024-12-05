Ricochet Addresses ‘Spray Tan City’ In Wrestling Locker Rooms

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ on a number of topics, including a serious problem in the wrestling business: bad spray tans.

Ricochet said, “Oh man. It’s all over. It’s indies, it’s WWE, it’s AEW, it’s everywhere. Apparently people can’t put the spray tan on the night before and then wash, they have to put it on right before their match. You just go into the locker room, the showers in the locker room, if you just look at the floor, it’s like spray tan city. It gets all over your gear, all over everything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)