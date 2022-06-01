Ricochet Addresses What WWE Officials Must Do To Empower Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet claims he needs WWE to give him a chance to prove what he’s capable of.

Ricochet was recently interviewed by CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and was asked what WWE can do to empower him.

“Give me a chance to show what I can do,” Ricochet said. “That’s what Ricochet needs. He needs that outlet to show everybody that he is literally the best. When you step into that ring, when you step through those ropes in that 20-by-20 and those four corners, there is nobody [better]. This [Intercontinental title] right here proves that there’s nobody who’s going to outwork him. There’s nobody who’s going to outperform him. There’s literally nobody.”

Ricochet went on to say that no one is better than him and that all he needs is one chance to make an impression. He went on to say that he’s recently taken advantage of the opportunity.

“I don’t care who you pick. I don’t care who your favorite is, who you like the best. That’s great. But there’s nobody that’s going to be better than me,” he said. “I just need that one chance, that one opportunity. It doesn’t matter if it’s two minutes. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 minutes. If Ricochet is out there, he’s going to be unforgettable. You’re going to remember him until the next time you see him do something else. I just need that opportunity that I’ve been kind of taken myself, to be honest with you.”

Ricochet is at odds with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser at the moment. Gunther and Kaiser defeated Ricochet and Drew Gulak in tag team action on last week’s SmackDown.