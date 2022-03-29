Ricochet Calls Out People For What He Considers To Be An “Invasion of Privacy”

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet wrote the following on Twitter in regards to fans asking for autographs:

“Let me be clear.

If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check in area at the airport at 4-5am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy.

I will be the FIRST person to say no.

However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc.

Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive.”