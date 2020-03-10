Ricochet Comments On A Possible Return To WWE NXT

Ricochet, who wrestled Eric Young on this week’s Main Event taping before RAW, did an interview with Good Morning Washington and discussed a possible return to NXT:

“For sure, that’s a place that I would like to always call a home for me. It’s a place that I enjoyed thoroughly while I was being there. Now that they have more exposure, every Wednesday on the USA network I think that’s huge too. So yeah, for sure. Anytime they need a hand for sure I will be there, no problem.”

Ricochet also commented on the WWE travel schedule:

“Unlike any of the other major sports, there’s no off-season for us. We are going every weekend of every week and every month, plus Mondays, and Fridays and Wednesdays. We’re basically all week every week. It’s a good crew of us. A lot of times I travel with the Street Profits. It’s just a couple of friends hanging out on the road.”