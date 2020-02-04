Ricochet Comments On WWE Championship Shot

As noted, this week’s RAW saw Ricochet win a Triple Threat main event over RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a title shot at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month. RAW ended with Lesnar standing over Ricochet after rushing the ring to F5 him in the middle.

Ricochet took to Twitter after the match and responded to fan criticism over the decision.

“Can’t you all just enjoy things? Haha,” he wrote.

Ricochet also responded to a WWE tweet on the title match.

He wrote, “My time to be champion is soon upon us! Because when I fly, we all fly together. Now let’s go win us a championship!”

He also expressed love to all of his supporters. “I love you all,” Ricochet wrote.

Finally, Ricochet corrected another tweet that said Lesnar will defend his title against Ricochet.

Ricochet wrote back, “Will lose* the WWE championship. There, fixed it.”

You can see Ricochet’s related post-RAW tweets below:

