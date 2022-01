Ricochet debuted a new theme song on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown featured Ricochet vs. Sheamus in singles action, with The Celtic Warrior taking the win. Sheamus noted that this was payback for Ricochet breaking Ridge Holland’s nose at WWE Day 1 earlier this month.

Below is footage from Ricochet vs. Sheamus, along with a clip of the new theme song: