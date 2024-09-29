Ricochet Discusses Leaving NJPW For WWE In 2018

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Renee Paquette on a number of topics, including leaving NJPW for WWE in 2018 and what would have happened if he hadn’t gone to WWE.

Ricochet said, “Honestly, he should be happy that I went and I did what I thought was the best for me. You should be happy that I went and did what I thought was best for my family, and I had the ‘six-year hiatus’ as you say, which allowed you to have the career that you had. Imagine if I hadn’t gone. Imagine if I would have stayed. Where would you be? If you think that me not winning a championship in a company is not fulfilling a promise, I have decades of championships, decades of memories, decades of giving people feelings, decades of people walking out of the building, with a championship or not, they remember Ricochet.”

You can check out Ricochet’s comments in the video below.

