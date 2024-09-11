Ricochet Discusses The Transition He Has Made From WWE To AEW

AEW star Ricochet appeared on The Babyfaces podcast to discuss a number of topics, including his seamless transition from WWE to AEW.

Ricochet said, “Wembley was amazing. It really gave that big show feel, the big fight feel, it really did. The locker rooms make things different. Both locker rooms are great. I’ve known people that are in All Elite [Wrestling] for probably my whole career I’ve known a lot of these guys, the Chuck Taylor’s and some of those guys since day one, so it was honestly a pretty easy transition.”

“It was pretty smooth for me to transition over. I haven’t seen a lot of these fives in five, six, seven years, maybe longer. But honestly, it was kind of like I saw them last weekend. We started right back where we left off. Obviously, the environments are different, so those are different, but at the end of the day, I’ve had fun my whole career, and this is just going to reignite that spark, that fire that still was there, but it just needed some gasoline to throw on it to ignite it, and I think AEW’s gonna be that gasoline.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



