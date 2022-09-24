Ricochet Discusses What He Expects to See Change in WWE with Triple H in Charge

WWE star Ricochet recently spoke with Ricochet in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ricochet talked about the creative changes being made in WWE under the Triple H regime:

“I think the presentation of championships have always been important to me. [From 1992-1999], it was all about the championships, you know what I mean? I think there will probably be more light on those, which will help viewers watch it a little better and understand [better]. It’s gonna be a great product that’s gonna be put out there, I think. Everyone’s in a new creative spirit and trying to think of new things, so it’s crazy to see everyone talk and think about new things. Maybe it’s just because everything is new and everything is changing, but I think the presentation is still gonna be WWE spectacle, this spectacular presentation, but I think it’s really gonna put some more focus on the championships and being a championship-driven like story. Whatever the stories are, we’ll lean more towards that rather than the cartoony character aspect of it.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Skylar Russell for transcription)