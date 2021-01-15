Ricochet Dismisses WWE Rumor On His Departure

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet once again has dismissed rumors on his upcoming WWE departure.

As reported earlier this week, via Wrestling Observer Live, it was reported that the belief is Ricochet still has not signed a new WWE contract. His original contract was signed in January 2018, and is expected to expire soon. While not confirmed, it’s believed that he still has not re-signed.

Ricochet took to Twitter today and dismissed the departure rumors. He responded to an article on his possible WWE exit and wrote, “This is fake.”

Ricochet did the same thing back in September when it was rumored that he would be leaving when his contract expired.