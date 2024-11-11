Ricochet Explains The Importance Of Titles And Wins In Pro Wrestling

AEW star Ricochet appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including the importance and value of championship titles and picking up wins in pro wrestling.

Ricochet said, “It’s a legacy thing. Holding championships is funny because in wrestling they say, ‘championships don’t matter,’ but they do. They really do. Perception is reality. If the perception is that you’re a champion, then that’s the reality. If the perception is that you lose all the time, that’s reality. My dad was calling me one time. ‘We excited to watch you tonight. We have people over. We know you’re going to lose, but we’re all excited.’ Perception is reality. Obviously, championship gold is in mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)