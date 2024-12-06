Ricochet Eyes Continental Classic Victory, Sends Message To Critics

AEW star Ricochet spoke with CHGO Sports on a number of topics, including his intention to win the Continental Classic and how his critics will be really pressed once he accomplishes that.

Ricochet said, “Absolutely, but to be honest, I’m at the point where I am in the chase, and if you like me, you like me, you’re gonna roll with me. But if you don’t like me, I don’t care, bro. I don’t care, bro. I’m still gonna be doing what I do. If you don’t like it, you’re gonna have to watch a lot of stuff you don’t like. I’m gonna be on your TV a lot, bro. If you don’t like it, you gonna be watching a lot of stuff you just don’t like because I’m gonna be out there a lot. Especially when I win this Continental Classic, y’all really about to be pressed. But it’s alright.”

You can check out Ricochet’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)