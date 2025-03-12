Ricochet Files Trademark For “King Ricochet” & New Logo

Following his recent AEW Revolution appearance, Ricochet has officially filed for a new trademark under the name “King Ricochet”, along with a new logo.

The trademark application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 10, with Michael E. Dockins handling the filing on Ricochet’s behalf.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

The filing suggests Ricochet may be rebranding under the “King Ricochet” name moving forward.

At AEW Revolution, Ricochet lost to Swerve Strickland in a #1 Contendership Match for the AEW World Championship, but this trademark filing hints that bigger things could be on the horizon for his character and brand.