Ricochet On Considering Heel Tactics To Secure Victories In AEW

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ on a number of topics, including if he has considered using heel tactics to win matches.

Ricochet said, “You know, obviously yes. You do [think about doing those things]. In the moment, the goodness comes out and you’re like, ‘I can’t do it, I just can’t do it.’ But definitely you have those thoughts, you have those dark thoughts all the time because it’s like, ‘Man, why do I always gotta be the one to take the high road, why do I always gotta be the one to not push the boundaries a little bit?’ The older you get, the less that [comes up] and the more you kind of do start thinking, maybe I need to do what I need to do to get to where I want to get to just like everybody else has been doing. They don’t mind it. So maybe, it does start to creep in there, maybe I do need to start.”

