Ricochet On What A Hypothetical Matchup With Prince Puma Will Look Like

AEW star Ricochet appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including what a matchup between himself and his Lucha Underground persona, Prince Puma, would look like.

Ricochet said, “That would be a crazy match. Honestly, I feel like that would be the same thing as Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay, though. I feel that would be similar. I will say that was a great time in my career that I think really helped gain some popularity for me in general. We had like a cult-like following that was like real hardcore for a couple of seasons.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.