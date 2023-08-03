Ricochet Opens Up About How His Relationship With Samantha Irvin Began

WWE star Ricochet recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ricochet commented on how his relationship with ring announcer Samantha Irvin started.

He said, “Actually, I went to see her out in Vegas, because she did a bunch of cool production shows out here. We actually started talking on Twitter. She added me on Twitter and we started talking there. Then I flew out there, when I landed we didn’t have any plans, we’re driving around Vegas and I’d never been to Vegas before, and she’s like ‘do you want to go to the Grand Canyon?’”

“So like, from day one, it’s just been like, from day one. It’s been like, I don’t know, perfect. I want to say, nobody’s perfect. But like, we are perfect.”

You can check out the complete interview below: