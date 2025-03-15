Ricochet Praises Death Riders For Raising The Bar In AEW

During an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, AEW star Ricochet shared his thoughts on the Death Riders storyline, emphasizing their role in holding the AEW roster accountable. Ricochet explained that Jon Moxley and the Death Riders set a high standard that forces others to either step up or get beaten down.

“Whenever you’ve got a group like that, holding everybody accountable and holding everyone to a certain standard, people are either going to have to step up, or they’re going to get beat up. And again, everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny [Omega]. I’m about to beat Kenny up.”

Ricochet further elaborated on Moxley’s dominance, comparing his reign to legendary rivalries of the past, such as Magnum T.A. vs. Nikita Koloff. He pointed out that until someone steps up and defeats Moxley, his dominance remains undisputed.

“That’s important too—Jon Moxley and the Death Riders are that standard. They’re holding everybody to it. And look, say what you want, but they’re winning, just like all the old greats were winning. Back in 1985, when it was Magnum T.A. versus Nikita Koloff, and Nikita was beating him the whole time, everybody was mad at Koloff just because he was winning. But until Magnum actually beat him, you couldn’t say anything. You know what I’m saying? If this was back in the day, people would just be waiting for someone to step up and change the game. They were waiting for Magnum T.A. or someone to come out of the woodwork and beat him. And that’s basically what Moxley is doing right now—he’s just waiting for whoever’s good enough to step up and beat him. So hey, I’m all for the Death Riders in spite of what people say. They’re holding everybody accountable. It’s about time people get held accountable.”