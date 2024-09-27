Ricochet Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him One Of His Moves Was Too Spectacular

AEW star Ricochet appeared on Talk Is Jericho, where he discussed a number of topics including Vince McMahon’s reaction to one his his moves in a match.

Ricochet said, “I just remember coming to the back and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ I remember Vince being like, ‘Yo, that was too spectacular. John Cena couldn’t even do that.’ In my head I’m thinking, no, he literally can’t do that, I understand. I agree with you. I’m just so confused and I want to — but I’m the type of person, if I start to say something, Imma say too much. Ask anybody who knows me, I get it from my mom. So I just say okay, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna start an argument with Vince? No.”

