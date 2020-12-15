Ricochet/RETRIBUTION Storyline To Continue On WWE RAW

WWE reportedly has plans for the Ricochet vs. RETRIBUTION storyline to continue over the next several weeks.

Last night’s RAW saw Mace defeat Ricochet in singles action. This match came after Ricochet and Dana Brooke defeated Reckoning and Slapjack the week before in mixed tag team action, and Ricochet defeated Slapjack the week before that. After last night’s match, RETRIBUTION held Ricochet in the ring while Ali yelled at him, saying this won’t end until Ali says it ends, and that won’t be until Ricochet joins RETRIBUTION. In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE has plans for RETRIBUTION to continue pushing Ricochet to join the group, and that the storyline will continue to play out in the coming weeks.

Ali took to Twitter earlier today and repeated what he said on RAW. “This doesn’t end until I say it ends,” he wrote.