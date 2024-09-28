Ricochet Reveals His Favorite Match From His Career

AEW star Ricochet appeared on Talk is Jericho to discuss a number of topics, including which match is his favorite of his career. According to Ricochet, it is his 2016 Lucha Underground Match with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Ricochet said, “I always go to me versus Rey Mysterio [as my favorite] just because it’s freakin’ Rey Mysterio. He was, I don’t even know what the word is — gracious. I think he just came back off of knee surgery too, so a lot of his concerns, he was putting them to the side to do things with me, like top rope [hurricanranas] and catch ‘ranas. He was, not afraid for his knee, but it was in his mind. He put all that to the side and was like, ‘No, let’s do whatever you think.’ So that stuck with me because he could have been like, ‘Oh, my knee. I don’t really want to do anything.’ He could have, and I would have been like, ‘No problem, we’ll get around it,’ but he was like, ‘No, let’s do whatever you want.’”

