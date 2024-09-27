Ricochet Reveals What He Wasn’t Allowed To Do In WWE

AEW star Ricochet discussed his time with WWE on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

Ricochet said, “I didn’t even really wrestle people my size. I didn’t wrestle A.J. Styles a lot or I didn’t wrestle Johnny Gargano. I was always in there with Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley or Sheamus. I was always in there with the biggest dude. (It’s still a big man’s territory) Which is fine, which is great… And to add on to that, it’s like, I can give you a suplex or I can give — I can’t give Bobby Lashley a suplex or like, even one time, me and Drew were in there and we did something and I did something, obviously I went to pick him up and I couldn’t pick him up and then we did a story where I gave him a couple kicks and he fell into the ropes and he came out and I used his momentum to pick him up and give him a move. I came to the back and they said, ‘No, you can’t do that.’ Literally, they told me, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t pick Drew up. It makes him look bad.’ But I can squat over 400-plus pounds, so it’s like, you know what I mean?”

“One time, I was wrestling RETRIBUTION. It was (Mustafa) Ali, (Donovan) Dijak, who was T-BAR. Mason Madden, one of the big models. So they were a big group. They used to just beat my ass every week. It went from Hurt Business beating my ass to RETRIBUTION beating my ass, for like weeks. But I did one spot in the match where one guy would get a dropkick and duck one. Then one guy gets something and then do a thing on the something. Anyways, I still lost the match but it’s like my one spot in the match, and then it ends with a dive and then it ends with something, and then I just remember coming to the back, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great’ and then, I remember Vince (McMahon) being like, ‘Yeah, that was too spectacular.’ He goes, ‘John Cena couldn’t even do that.’ In my head I’m thinking, well no. No, he can’t do that. He literally can’t do that. I understand. I agree with you. But, I’m just so confused and… But I’m the type of person, if I start to say something, I’m [going to] say too much (he laughed). I’ma say too much. Ask anybody who knows me. I get it from my mom. So I just say, ‘Okay…’ What am I gonna start an argument with Vince? No.”

(quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)