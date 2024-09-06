Ricochet Says He Wants To Rekindle His Passion In AEW

AEW star Ricochet appeared on The Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics, including wanting to reignite his passion in the company.

Ricochet said, “Being able to just rekindle that love, rekindle that passion, rekindle that love that I started doing it 21 years ago, for, you know what I mean? The fire was still there, just, I needed some gas to throw in that fire to rekindle that fire, you know, and I think AEW is that gas can.”

On his AEW debut at Wembley Stadium:

“At first you’re warming up and thinking about the crowd, you’re thinking about the competitors, you’re thinking about the match, you’re thinking about everything. There’s like a moment where it just kind of goes blank. You don’t really even think about anything, at least for me … I kind of just blank out. Maybe that’s switching into Ricochet mode about to walk through the curtain. But it’s go time.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

