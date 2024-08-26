Ricochet Says More People Watch WWE Speed Matches Than A Kyle Fletcher Match

Ricochet made his official debut with AEW at the 2024 All In PPV event. Ricochet was later announced to face Kyle Fletcher on the August 28th edition of Dynamite.

Ricochet and Fletcher exchanged messages on Twitter/X to hype the match. At one time, Ricochet’s involvement in the WWE Speed show was brought up.

Fletcher: “I waste no time wanna welcome you personally, @KingRicochet 😌”

Ricochet: “Shuuuut uuup! Ugh”

Fletcher: “wow seems like you learnt a lot of sick comebacks in your sabbatical from professional wrestling 🤓”

Ricochet: “You’re just so annoying, I’m trying to keep the interactions between us as brief as possible.”

Fletcher: “you know all about ‘brief’ Mr Speed 🤣”

Ricochet: “Wait…why is being a CHAMPION a bad thing?? Plus, I hate to say it but more people watch those matches than one of yours. But don’t worry, I’ll change that for you.”