Ricochet Shares His Thoughts On Braun Strowman’s Tweet About Smaller Wrestlers, More

Ricochet recently appeared as a guest on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he commented on his engagement to Samantha Irvin:

“We got like 200 guests right now if we kept it the same, but we’ll probably go through and add or delete, fine tune, and see what we want and maybe we won’t take anybody out. We don’t know. We’re trying for like, next September.”

His Intercontinental run:

“It felt great. I mean, to even be a part of the lineage that is the Intercontinental Championship is great to be able to etch your name in that history is amazing. I’m still fairly new here compared to a lot of the people who’ve been here for a decade-plus. I think there’s still more time to grow and there’s still more time to have those opportunities, but what I have had already, I was pretty happy with it.”

Braun Srowman’s tweet he put out before they teamed talking about smaller guys are just flippy wrestlers:

“Braun and I, we’ve always had banter like that back and forth. I think his tweet is just, you know, Braun loves to stir the pot. He loves to get reactions and rises out of people. He just loves it. It is funny because I think the backstage locker room cared a lot less about what he was saying then some of the people, like, the fans were tweeting me all this stuff. It’s like, you guys have no idea. I was probably sitting next to Braun when he was tweeting it. We just think, ‘Oh, that’s just Braun. That’s just our guy. That’s just our dude.’ He loves to stir the pot and get rises out of people and when people start to rise and they do it, he’s like, ‘Got them.’ He loves it.”

Speaking of Ricochet, he and Strowman Braun Strowman and Ricochet spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan. During the discussion, the tag team explained what makes them a top tag team in the WWE.

Braun Strowman: “This guy’s work ethic, his mentality, his own psyche towards a business. It’s a no brainer why I want him as my partner while we’re so polar opposite of humans and our wrestling style, our mentality, our work ethic, our drive are on the same page. And it’s so cool to see this guy. So hungry to continue to develop his craft. Like let’s be real. Nobody can touch this dude on earth when it comes to air or aerial acrobatic stuff. But yeah, he’s still every time he goes out there and learn something different. He’s always evolving, always adapting. And that’s something that I find that is the absolute most important characteristic in a tag team partner, is somebody that’s able to grow with you because neither will grow, how are you gonna learn together? We’re what, two months into this tag team and look at us already starting gelling, look at the fans getting behind us, look at these tag teams we’ve overcome. Look what’s going to happen Saturday. The showcase of immortals, this is where we’re going to carve our name in the granite of history.”

Ricochet: “As different as our styles are. That’s what is our recipe for success. And then as different as our styles are, like he said, our mentalities combined, our mentalities to grow, our mentality to be the best, our mentality to be champion. And like I said, obviously, like we just talked about, is the hard work that I put in the hard work that he’s put in as well.”

“He’s [Braun] in the greatest shape of his life still 300 plus 50 something pounds or whatever you like, so what I’ve seen him do, and the stuff that I’ve seen him do inspires me to continue to grow, to get stronger, or whatever it is that I need to do to help me. So like I said, when you have the biggest, strongest, most powerful guy like behind your back, it just gives you a little bit of confidence, you know, go out there and do what you can do and like, like we were saying, as far as team goes, we understand the concept of what it means to be a team we understand that when we’re out there in that ring when we’re out there in battle, like whatever decision he makes, I got like whatever decision he makes, I’m there for it, you know what I mean? And vice versa. If I’m out there and I make a decision he’s gonna be there to back me up no matter what you know, I mean, we’ve got to talk afterwards about like, Hey, man, what you did? Don’t do that again, or vice versa. We’ll do that later. But when we’re out there we got each other’s backs 100% no questions asked.”

Braun Strowman: “It boils down to our strengths, accompanying each others strengths. We don’t have weaknesses. So like I said, there are no holes in my game. There are no holes in his game. And when you put two superheroes together, Earth, Wind, Fire and Marvel combined, we are Team F.A.F.O.”

You can see what Strowman and Ricochet said in the video below:

You can check out the complete Out of Character podcast below:



