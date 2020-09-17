Ricochet Shoots Down Rumor That He’s Leaving WWE

There was a rumor going around on Twitter that Ricochet is going to be leaving WWE when his contract expires. However, Ricochet has publicly denied the rumor:

I can’t reveal the name as that’s just not smart business, but I can very confidently say that a certain WWE talent has decided to not resign with the company once their current deal expires.

I've received a number of messages saying that the Wrestlevotes report is indeed about Ricochet. Early days and isn't able to be formally reported yet but yeah. Absolutely no one is surprised. https://t.co/iJZgRYm9Zh

But seriously, where the hell did these rumors start? I’ve never said once that I am leaving. To anyone! So for these “dirt sheets” out there.

Maybe facts check before you just blast some trash on your website for some clicks?

— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) September 17, 2020