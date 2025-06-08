Ricochet Sounds Off On R-Truth WWE Return Speculation, Slams Critics On Social Media

The drama surrounding R-Truth’s unexpected return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2025 has taken another turn — this time with AEW star Ricochet entering the conversation in defense of both Truth and fan reaction.

As previously noted, R-Truth publicly announced his WWE departure last weekend following a legitimate contract expiration. That made his surprise return during the Money in the Bank main event — where he attacked John Cena and aided Cody Rhodes — one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

While some fans have speculated that Truth’s exit and return were part of an elaborate “work,” both R-Truth and his son, Christopher Killings, have denied the claims. Truth himself posted “No work” on X, while Christopher criticized Triple H’s post-show comment suggesting the whole thing was “part of the show.”

Now, AEW’s Ricochet has weighed in on the controversy with a series of blunt posts on Twitter/X, defending fans while blasting those questioning the sincerity of Truth’s situation.

“I remember when Tony [Khan] changed Mina [Shirakawa]’s music back to her original music and the fans s*** on him saying, ‘Tony lets the fans make decisions,’” Ricochet wrote. “But now, when an entire company hires someone back, it’s ‘aww we got worked.’ Haha a bunch of mental patients.”

I remember when Tony changed Mina's music back to her original music and the fans shit on him saying, " Tony let's the fans make decisions." But now, when an entire company hires someone back, it's "aww we got worked." Haha a bunch of mental patients. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 8, 2025

In a follow-up post, Ricochet responded to a fan who accused him of being “miserable” with:

“I am miserable. Because mental patients like yourself are allowed to use the internet.”

I am miserable. Because mental patients like yourself are allowed to use the internet. https://t.co/BqP9dGyB7P — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 8, 2025

Ricochet’s strong comments have stirred debate across social platforms, adding yet another layer to the ongoing conversation around kayfabe, transparency in wrestling, and how promotions handle public perception when it comes to real-life contract situations.

With R-Truth now reportedly signed to a unique final run deal following fan backlash, the line between reality and storyline continues to blur — and even non-WWE talent are paying close attention.

With R-Truth now reportedly signed to a unique final run deal following fan backlash, the line between reality and storyline continues to blur — and even non-WWE talent are paying close attention.