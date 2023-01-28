Ricochet Talks About His Working Relationship With Triple H

WWE star Ricochet recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Intercontinental Champion discussed his relationship with Triple H:

“I think ever since even my ‘NXT’ days, and probably before that, Triple H has always been a pretty decent fan of mine,” Ricochet said. “He likes what I do and appreciates it. Not only that, but he likes the style as well, and maybe for him specifically, he likes it more. Either way, [our] relationship has been pretty good since day one. We’ve always been pretty open as far as communication goes, and if I ever have an idea or anything, I can talk to him about it.”

You can check out the complete interview below: